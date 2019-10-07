Rashida Jones & J.K. Simmons in First Trailer for 'Klaus' Animated Film

"Come on! We're running out of time… those kids are counting on us." This holiday season, discover the unlikely friendship that launched a legend. Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for an animated film titled Klaus, the feature debut of Spanish animator Sergio Pablos. He originally convinced Illumination to turn his idea into a movie which resulted in the Despicable Me franchise, now he runs his own animation studio. An act of kindness always sparks another, even in this frozen, faraway place. When Smeerensburg's new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions. The voice cast features Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman, Joan Cusack, Will Sasso, Norm Macdonald, and J.K. Simmons as the not-so-jolly-yet Mr. Klaus. The animation style in this looks a bit odd at first, but it's easy to get used to it. As for the rest of the film, well, not so sure about it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ promo poster) for Sergio Pablos' Klaus, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When Jesper (Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy's worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island up above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Jones), and discovers Klaus (Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of his handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. Klaus is directed by Spanish animator / filmmaker Sergio Pablos, co-creator of the Despicable Me series, and a veteran animator now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Zach Lewis and Jim Mahoney; from a story by Sergio Pablos. Netflix will debut Pablos' Klaus movie streaming exclusively starting November 15th coming up. How does that look?