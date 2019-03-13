Raunchy New Trailer for 'Long Shot' with Seth Rogen & Charlize Theron

"You got destiny on your side." Lionsgate has released a second official trailer for the comedy Long Shot, the latest from director Jonathan Levine (of The Wackness, 50/50, Warm Bodies, The Night Before). Seth Rogen reteams with Levine (after 50/50 and The Night Before) this time pining for an entirely unattainable woman, played by the incomparable Charlize Theron. Fred Flarsky, an unemployed journalist battered by his own misfortune, attempts to pursue Charlotte Field, his childhood crush and babysitter who has become one of the most powerful and unattainable women on the planet - she's the current US Secretary of State planning to run for President. The full cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, June Diane Raphael, Andy Serkis, Randall Park, O'Shea Jackson Jr., James Saito, Ravi Patel, and Gabrielle Graham. This received rave reviews out of SXSW, praising it as charming, raunchy, and hilarious. Looks like a real winner.

He's a hard-hitting political writer with a talent for trouble. She's the country's top diplomat with a talent for…well, everything. When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his first crush who also happens to be the current US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a surprise run for the Oval Office, Charlotte hires Fred to punch up her campaign speeches and their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world affair. But Fred's carefree indiscretions, past & present, could bring down her campaign before it even begins. Long Shot is directed by American filmmaker Jonathan Levine, of the films All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Wackness, 50/50, Warm Bodies, The Night Before, and Snatched previously. The screenplay is by Liz Hannah and Dan Sterling. This will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March. Lionsgate will release Long Shot in theaters everywhere starting May 3rd to kick off the summer.