Real Flying Featurette About Tom Cruise Filming 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"It is aggressive. You can't act that!" Paramount Pictures has revealed a new featurette about the making of Top Gun: Maverick, following the fantastic full trailer earlier this week. If you aren't sold on this sequel yet, you will be after this. The video shows us how they filmed this movie by mounting cameras inside actual fighter jet cockpits, so that the experience and the performances are completely real. They really feel all the G-Forces, they feel the intensity of the jet. What an awesome featurette, and boy does this looks incredible. Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Val Kilmer is also back; with a full cast including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Watch the full trailer again. I'm really, really looking forward to this even though we still have over 6 months to wait. But it seems like they're making this return to the old Top Gun world completely worthwhile. Check out the video.

Here's the behind-the-scenes flying featurette for Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, from YouTube:

You can still watch the early teaser trailer for Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick here, and the full trailer here.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster". Top Gun: Maverick is directed by the visionary American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the movies Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Based on the original characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. And executive produced by Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films will release Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick in theaters everywhere starting June 26th, 2020 next summer. For more, follow @TopGunMovie. Who's in?