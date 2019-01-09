Regina Hall & Marsai Martin in First Trailer for Age Swap Movie 'Little'

"Jordan - to everyone else you're a child, so you have to start acting like it." Universal has debuted the first official trailer for a comedy titled Little, produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip, Ride Along, No Good Deed, Think Like a Man), hitting theaters in April just before the summer season. Little is another new age swap comedy, similar to Big or 13 Going on 30, about a woman who wakes up as her 13-year-old self again. She's given the chance to relive the life of her younger self, at a point in her life when the pressures of adulthood become too much for her to bear. Of course she's going to learn some lessons along the way. Regina Hall & Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders, with a cast including Issa Rae, Justin Hartley, Tone Bell, Caleb Emery, and JD McCrary. This seems like it might just be a whole lot of fun to watch. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tina Gordon Chism's Little, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Regina Hall and Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders — Hall as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan, and Martin as the 13-year-old version of her who one day wakes up in her adult self's penthouse just before a do-or-die presentation. Issa Rae plays Jordan's long-suffering assistant April, the only one in on the secret that her daily tormentor is now trapped in an awkward tween body just as everything is on the line. Little is an irreverent new comedy about the price of success, the power of sisterhood and having a second chance to grow up — and glow up — right. Little is directed by American writer / filmmaker Tina Gordon Chism, director of the movie Peeples previously, and screenwriter on Drumline and ATL. The screenplay is written by Tina Gordon Chism and Tracy Oliver, from a story by Tracy Oliver; based on an idea by actress Marsai Martin. Produced by Will Packer. Universal will release Little in theaters everywhere starting on April 12th, 2019 coming up in spring. First impression? Who's into this?