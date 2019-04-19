Relive the Greatest Concert Ever in Trailer for 'Woodstock' Doc on PBS

"We were looking for other people that felt the same way we did." PBS Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for a new documentary about the greatest concert ever - Woodstock. Titled Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation, the feature-length doc film is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival first, then will play in select theaters before airing on TV through PBS. In August of 1969, 500,000 people gathered at a farm in upstate New York. What happened there was far more than just a concert. Woodstock tells the story of a legendary event that defined a generation through the voices of those who were there. While there have been docs about Woodstock before (e.g. Michael Wadleigh's Woodstock in 1970, Barbara Kopple's My Generation) as well as feature films (like Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock), this new doc focuses on the people. "From concert goers to security guards to performers to local residents — Woodstock expands our understanding of the event as not only an unparalleled musical milestone, but a once-in-a-century cultural phenomena that served as a coda to the 60s and a harbinger of the decades to come." Good times.

Here's the official trailer for Barak Goodman & Jamila Ephron's doc Woodstock, from PBS' YouTube:

With never-before-seen footage, Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation tells the story of the political and social upheaval leading up to those three historic days, as well as the extraordinary events of the concert itself, when near disaster put the ideals of the counterculture to the test. What took place in that teaming mass of humanity — the rain-soaked, starving, tripping, half-a-million strong throng of young people — was nothing less than a miracle of unity, a manifestation of the "peace and love" the festival had touted, and a validation of the counterculture’s promise to the world. Who were these kids? What experiences and stories did they carry with them to Bethel, New York that weekend, and how were they changed by their time in the muck and mire of Max Yasgur's farm? Woodstock is directed by award-winning documentary producer / filmmaker Barak Goodman, director of the feature docs Scottsboro: An American Tragedy, Oklahoma City, as well as the "American Experience" TV series previously. Co-directed by Jamila Ephron. This will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. PBS will release Goodman's Woodstock in select theaters starting sometime this May. For even more info, visit the film's official website.