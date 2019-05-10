Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in First Teaser Trailer for 'Judy' Film

"Somewhere over the rainbow…" Roadside Attractions + LD Entertainment have unveiled the first lovely teaser trailer for an indie drama titled Judy, starring Renée Zellweger as legendary performer Judy Garland. The film is set in the late 1960s when Garland arrives in London for a five-week run of sold-out concerts, performing at the "Talk of the Town" nightclub. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer." The full cast includes Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley, Bella Ramsey, Royce Pierreson, and Arthur McBain. This is an adaptation of the Olivier & Tony nominated 2012 Broadway play "End of the Rainbow". Looks good so far, but I want to see some more.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rupert Goold's Judy, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. An adaptation of the Olivier and Tony nominated 2012 Broadway play "End of the Rainbow". Judy is directed by English theater director / filmmaker Rupert Goold, his second feature film after True Story in 2015. The screenplay is written by Tom Edge. Based on the stage play "End of the Rainbow" created by Peter Quilter. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals. Roadside Attractions will release Goold's film Judy in select US theaters starting September 27th, 2019 in the fall. First impression? Who's interested?