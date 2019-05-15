Richard Dreyfuss Goes to Space in Trailer for Lonely Drama 'Astronaut'

"You know I have to do this…" "I know you do." Quiver Distribution has unveiled the official trailer for an odd little indie drama titled Astronaut, the feature directorial debut of Canadian-British actress Shelagh McLeod. The concept for this sounds like it could be a super goofy comedy, but it's really a straightforward drama - and it looks very, very cheesy. Richard Dreyfuss stars as a lonely widower who battles his family, ill health, and time, in order to win a competition for a golden ticket to visit space. The cast includes Lyriq Bent, Krista Bridges, Graham Greene, Richie Lawrence, and Colm Feore as the Elon Musk-esque billionaire who offers the once-in-a-lifetime trip to space. I'm stunned this film even exists, seems so bland.

Here's the first official trailer (+ two posters) for Shelagh McLeod's Astronaut, direct from YouTube:

Angus (Dreyfuss), a lonely widower, has his long-extinguished dream to become an astronaut reignited when a national competition is announced. The prize? One ticket for a trip to space! Way over the age-limit, Angus alters his birthdate so he can enter the competition. Against all odds, but with help coming from his dysfunctional family, he must battle against preconceptions, ill health and time, to win the ticket and take the trip of his dreams. Astronaut is written and directed by Canadian actress-turned-filmmaker Shelagh McLeod, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Quiver Dist. will release McLeod's Astronaut in select theaters + on VOD starting July 26th this summer. Anyone into this?