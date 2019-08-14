Richard Kind in First Trailer for 'Auggie' Film About an AR Companion

"You have a new perspective." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted an official trailer for an odd indie film titled Auggie, the feature directorial debut of English actor / filmmaker Matt Kane. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival this year, and also played at the Newport Beach, Greenwich, and Provincetown Film Festivals. From the looks of it, this seems like another kooky film much like Lars and the Real Girl about a man who falls in love with a fake woman. In Auggie, Richard Kind plays Felix Greystone, who is forced into early retirement and falls in love with an augmented reality companion, damaging his relationship with his wife and daughter. The cast includes Christen Harper as Auggie, plus Larisa Oleynik, Christine Donlon, Susan Blackwell, Steven M. Robertson, and James C. Victor. This seems way more sad and depressing than expected, but it's supposed to be a cautionary tale about technology and our addiction to it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Kane's Auggie, direct from SGF's YouTube:

At his "early retirement" party, Felix Greystone (Kind) is given a pre-release version of an Auggie, a pair of augmented reality smart glasses that project a perfectly human companion onto his world. When Felix’s wife Anne gets a promotion and his daughter Grace gets serious with her boyfriend, Felix suddenly feels very alone. He opens up to his new companion, Auggie, and is recognized and appreciated by her. He feels the ache of loneliness dissipate. Auggie reawakens a passion in Felix, and to his own surprise, he begins to fall for her. In a world that feels too good to be true, it’s difficult for Felix to recognize his addiction to the technology, losing sight of what truly matters. Auggie is directed by English actor / filmmaker Matt Kane, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is by Matt Kane and Marc Underhill. This first premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Samuel Goldwyn will release Kane's Auggie in select theaters + on VOD starting September 20th coming up. Who's curious about this?