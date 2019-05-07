Riley Keough in First Full Trailer for Chilling Horror Film 'The Lodge'

"Where are my things?! It makes no sense." Neon has debuted the first official trailer for a horror film titled The Lodge, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section earlier this year. This highly anticipated film is the follow-up to Goodnight Mommy, made by Austrian filmmakers Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz, and is their first English-language feature. A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in at a lodge with her fiancé's two children near a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening events take place. The horror film stars Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone, Riley Keough, Jaeden Lieberher, and Lia McHugh. This received some great reviews out of Sundance, and seems like a frightening, unsettling snowy thriller. All the shots in here look extra twisted and chilling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz's The Lodge, from YouTube:

A soon-to-be-stepmom is snowed in with her fiance's two children nearby a remote holiday village. Just as relations finally begin to thaw between the trio, strange and frightening occurrences threaten to summon psychological demons from her strict religious childhood. The Lodge is co-directed by Austrian filmmakers Severin Fiala & Veronika Franz, both of the film Goodnight Mommy previously, as well as screenplays and a few other horror projects. The screenplay is written by Sergio Casci, Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Fiala & Franz's The Lodge in select theaters starting sometime this fall - stay tuned for more. Follow @thelodgemov. First impression?