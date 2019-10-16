Rob Lowe & Kristin Davis in First Trailer for 'Holiday in the Wild' Film

"If I have learned anything, it's to not get too attached." Netflix has released the official trailer for a cute, cheesy holiday romantic comedy titled Holiday in the Wild - available to watch at the end of this month. Formerly known as Christmas in the Wild, but we all know anything will sell better when you only say "holiday" instead of "Christmas" and don't offend anyone. Right. Kristin Davis plays Kate, a woman who almost cancels her adventurous African honeymoon when her husband splits. Once she has touched down in Africa, however, she gets a second chance at romance with Derek, a pilot caring for rescued elephants. Also starring Rob Lowe, with John Owen Lowe, Colin Moss, Thandi Puren, and Lynita Crofford. This looks like one of those super campy Hallmark romance movies they churn out, but this one is from Netflix.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Ernie Barbarash's Holiday in the Wild, from Netflix's YouTube:

To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) has booked a ‘second honeymoon’ with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey. Holiday in the Wild is directed by Russian-American filmmaker Ernie Barbarash, of the films Cube Zero, They Wait, Hardwired, Assassination Games, 6 Bullets, Falcon Rising, Pound of Flesh, Christmas Inheritance, and Abduction. The screenplay is by Neal H. Dobrofsky & Tippi Dobrofsky. Netflix will release Holiday in the Wild streaming exclusively starting on November 1st.