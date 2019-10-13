Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Dolittle in First Trailer for 'Dolittle' Movie

"We have no choice but to embark on this perilous journey…" Universal Pictures has debuted the magical first official trailer for the new Dolittle movie, titled in full (originally) The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. However, they are sticking with only the short title of Dolittle officially, based on the classic stories of the famous physician who discovers that he can talk to animals. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the Doctor, with a live-action cast including Michael Sheen, Jessie Buckley, Antonio Banderas, Ralph Ineson, plus Jim Broadbent. The animal voice cast features Tom Holland as Jip, Marion Cotillard as Tutu, Rami Malek as Chee-Chee, Ralph Fiennes as Barry, Emma Thompson as Polynesia, Kumail Nanjiani as Plimpton, Selena Gomez as Betsy, John Cena as Yoshi, Octavia Spencer as Dab-Dab, Carmen Ejogo as Regine, and Craig Robinson as Fleming. This looks wildly imaginative, and adventurous, almost like a Disney movie - but is isn't. Although the music choice in this trailer is horrendous, doesn't fit at all with this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Stephen Gaghan's Dolittle movie, direct from YouTube:

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures. Dolittle, in full known as The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, is directed by American screenwriter / filmmaker Stephen Gaghan, director of the films Abandon, Syriana, and Gold previously; screenwriter on Rules of Engagement, Traffic, Abandon, The Alamo, Havoc, Syriana. The screenplay for this is by Stephen Gaghan, Chris McKay, and Thomas Shepherd; based on the character created by Hugh Lofting. Produced by Susan Downey, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth. Universal will debut Gaghan's Dolittle movie in theaters everywhere starting January 17th, 2020 at the beginning of next year. First impression? Sold already or need more?