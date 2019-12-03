Rock Out with 'Queens of Botswana' in Official Trailer for Short Doc

"Heavy Metal is…" 1091 has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Queens of Botswana, marking the debut of filmmaker Sarah Vianney. The film runs a total of 43 minutes and will be available on VOD services later in December, for those curious to watch. Queens of Botswana is about three different women from Botswana (a land-locked country in southern Africa) whose lives have all been touched by their love for Heavy Metal. Yes… indeed! We follow them for a week on their way to a festival in Gaborone, but the show is not the main event. Its all about Queen Ludo, Queen Florah and Queen Gloria. "That's what the women of the Marok are called – Queens." This looks fun and kooky and entirely unexpected - have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sarah Vianney's doc Queens of Botswana, direct from YouTube:

Queens of Botswana is directed by producer / filmmaker Sarah Vianney, a television producer for "Red Bull BC One" previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Media will release Vianney's Queens of Botswana direct-to-VOD starting on December 17th coming up later this month. For more info, visit geni.us/Queens.