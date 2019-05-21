Rockin' Official Trailer for Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

"In this town, it can all change like that." Sony has debuted the full official trailer for Quentin Tarantino's latest, his 9th feature film, titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 2 hour 40 minute-long film just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival today. It's set in Los Angeles in 1969, right smack in the middle of Hollywood, taking us back to the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age. The story involves a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to achieve fame in the film industry. The massive ensemble cast features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Kurt Russell, Rumer Willis, Scoot McNairy, Leslie Bega, James Marsden, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis, and the late Luke Perry. This trailer is playing right along with the first reviews out of Cannes, and gives us a good idea of all the crazy, fun things we will be seeing in this.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, around the time of the Charles Manson murders, a television actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, director of the films Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2, part of Sin City, Grindhouse, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight previously. The film is premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in competition this month. Sony Pictures will release Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in theaters starting on July 26th, 2019 in the summer. First impression? How does that look?