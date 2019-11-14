Romany Malco in First Trailer for Netflix Family Comedy 'Holiday Rush'

"We've been knocked down before… Just gotta have a little faith." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for another one of their holiday movies - this one titled Holiday Rush. The more of these holiday movies, the merrier! Right? Romany Malco stars as a popular radio DJ named Rush Williams, who loses his job just as his four spoiled kids hand over their Christmas lists. Through downsizing, the family starts to realize that having less could lead to more good than they ever imagined. Something we all need to think about these days anyway. The ensemble cast also features Deon Cole, Sonequa Martin-Green, Amarr M. Wooten, La La Anthony, Andrea-Marie Alphonse, Selena-Marie Alphonse, Alysia Livingston, Deysha Nelson, Roscoe Orman, Malika Samuel, as well as Tamala Jones and Darlene Love. Yes this looks super duper cheesy, but it has some good lessons for all of us. Just like every other holiday movie before it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Leslie Small's Holiday Rush, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you. Holiday Rush is directed by American producer / filmmaker Leslie Small, director of the films Hair Show, Steve Harvey: Still Trippin', Gary Owen: True Story, and Undercover Brother 2 previously, as well as lots of other TV work. The screenplay is written by Sean Dwyer & Greg Cope White. Netflix will release Small's Holiday Rush streaming exclusively starting November 28th later this month. Who wants to watch this?