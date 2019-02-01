MOVIE TRAILERS

Rowdy First Trailer for 'Fast & Furious' Spin-Off Movie 'Hobbs & Shaw'

by
February 1, 2019
Source: YouTube

Hobbs & Shaw Trailer

"I'm what you call an ice cold can of whoop-ass." Universal has released the first official trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, the fun new Fast & Furious "spin-off" movie focusing on the characters in the title - Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham). The official full title for this is, of course, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw because studios can't spin-off a movie series without referencing the original title in the new title somewhere no matter how weird it is. In this sequel, lawman Hobbs and outcast Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Oh boy. The full cast also includes Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eddie Marsan, Joe Anoa'i, and Helen Mirren. The high tech side of this seems a bit cliche, but the rest of it looks pretty damn cool - especially Elba as the bad guy. This is definitely going to rock the summer big time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Hobbs & Shaw Poster

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw is directed by former stuntman turned action filmmaker David Leitch, co-director of John Wick, and the director of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 previously. The screenplay is written again by Chris Morgan. Universal Pictures will release Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw in theaters everywhere starting August 2nd, 2019 late in the summer. First impression? Who's in?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net