Rowdy First Trailer for 'Fast & Furious' Spin-Off Movie 'Hobbs & Shaw'

"I'm what you call an ice cold can of whoop-ass." Universal has released the first official trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, the fun new Fast & Furious "spin-off" movie focusing on the characters in the title - Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (played by Jason Statham). The official full title for this is, of course, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw because studios can't spin-off a movie series without referencing the original title in the new title somewhere no matter how weird it is. In this sequel, lawman Hobbs and outcast Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity. Oh boy. The full cast also includes Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eddie Marsan, Joe Anoa'i, and Helen Mirren. The high tech side of this seems a bit cliche, but the rest of it looks pretty damn cool - especially Elba as the bad guy. This is definitely going to rock the summer big time.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for David Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs & Shaw is directed by former stuntman turned action filmmaker David Leitch, co-director of John Wick, and the director of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 previously. The screenplay is written again by Chris Morgan. Universal Pictures will release Leitch's Hobbs & Shaw in theaters everywhere starting August 2nd, 2019 late in the summer. First impression? Who's in?