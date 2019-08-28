Rowdy Second Trailer for 'The Joker' Movie Starring Joaquin Phoenix

"People are starting to notice." Warner Bros has revealed the first official full-length trailer for Joker, the new solo movie about The Joker, being played by the magnificent Joaquin Phoenix. This trailer is timed with the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival coming up this weekend, and compliments the excellent teaser trailer from the summer. This new take on the legendary Batman villain is an original standalone, slow burn origin story of the iconic villain not seen before on the big screen. Described as "a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, and a broader cautionary tale." In addition to Phoenix, Joker also features Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, Frances Conroy, Glenn Fleshler, Brett Cullen, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, Bill Camp, and Douglas Hodge as Alfred. This is looking super crazy, and super deranged, but impressively well-crafted and thoroughly captivating.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ new poster) for Todd Phillips' Joker movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Todd Phillips' Joker here, to see the tricky first reveal again.

For more info and updates on the new Joker movie, follow @jokermovie or @wbpictures, or visit Facebook.

In 1981, a failed stand-up comedian, disregarded by his society, turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City. Joker is directed (and produced) by American filmmaker Todd Phillips, director of the films Road Trip, Old School, Starsky & Hutch, School for Scoundrels, The Hangover, Due Date, The Hangover Part II & III, and War Dogs previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Silver and Todd Phillips. Based on the comic book character created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, who first appeared in the debut issue of the comic book Batman (in 1940), published by DC Comics. This will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, then play at the New York Film Festival later this fall. Warner Bros will then release Phillips' Joker in theaters everywhere starting October 4th coming up soon. So, does this trailer make you smile?