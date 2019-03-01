Rumer Willis & Emma Dumont in Trailer for Thriller 'What Lies Ahead'

"We're going to play by my rules, okay? See if you are worthy of my brother." Vision Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie thriller titled What Lies Ahead, from director Rob Gardner. When two young women are thrown together on an unexpected road trip, a surprising and aggressive peril emerges between them that grows stronger with each passing mile. Emma Dumont (from Inherent Vice, "Aquarius", "The Gifted") plays Jessica, a woman who flies to Georgia to accompany hey boyfriend's sister, Raven, played by Rumer Willis (from The House Bunny, Sorority Row), as she drives north to move closer to him following a death. The small cast includes Kelly Blatz, Katie Keene, and Brandon Jones. This is one of those bad trailers that shows the entire film, but they're desperate for any attention since it's a throwaway indie flick.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Gardner's What Lies Ahead, direct from Vision's YouTube:

Jessica (Emma Dumont) is head over heels in love with her new boyfriend Kyle (Kelly Blatz). But when he is unexpectedly called to ER duty, he asks Jessica to fly to his home town in Georgia and accompany his sister Raven (Rumer Willis) as she drives up to New York to move closer to him following the recent death of their mother. Jessica reluctantly complies. As the two women get to know one another on this three-day journey – encountering assorted locals and misadventures along the way – it soon becomes clear with each passing mile, that something just isn’t right. What began as an awkward yet innocent road trip ends up in a terrifying and brutal fight for survival that will change both women’s lives forever. What Lies Ahead is directed by filmmaker Rob Gardner, his first feature after directing the doc Guys 'N Divas: Battle of the High School Musicals previously. The screenplay is written by William J. Viglione. Vision Films will release Gardner's What Lies Ahead in select theaters starting March 1st, plus VOD the next week. Curious?