Ryan Reynolds in First Full Trailer for Michael Bay's '6 Underground'

"The best part of being dead, is the freedom… No policies or politics." Netflix has launched the first official trailer for Michael Bay's next big movie titled 6 Underground, debuting streaming in December. Can you believe it? Netflix is releasing a new Scorsese movie AND a new Michael Bay movie this fall. Ryan Reynolds describes this as: "How Michael Bay Stopped Worrying and Love Explosions More." Six billionaires fake their own deaths and form an elite vigilante squad in order to take down notorious criminals. Starring Ryan Reynolds, along with Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco. This looks crazy ridiculous but it's going to be so much fun! Oh it's good to see a new Michael Bay movie that isn't Transformers. I'll take this any day over that boring Bad Boys sequel. Bring it! Fire up the trailer below and let us know what you think? Look good?

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Bay's 6 Underground, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will. 6 Underground is directed by American action filmmaker Michael Bay, director of Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Bad Boys II, The Island, Transformers, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Pain & Gain, Transformers: Age of Extinction & The Last Knight, plus 13 Hours previously. The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Zombieland + Double Tap, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Life, Deadpool 1 & 2). Produced by Michael Bay, Ian Bryce, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Netflix will debut Bay's 6 Underground streaming exclusively starting December 6th. Cool?