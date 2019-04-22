Ryan Reynolds Reveals an Adorable 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Trailer

"What a Wonderful Pikachu…" Oh my goodness, is a Pokemon movie making us all cry? Yes, yes it is. Ryan Reynolds debuted this adorable new trailer for live-action Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which is opening in theaters in a few more weeks. From director Rob Letterman (Monsters vs Aliens, Gulliver's Travels, Goosebumps), the movie is set deep in the Pokemon world, and stars the voice of Ryan Reynolds as the "hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth" Detective Pikachu. This also co-stars Justice Smith as Tim, Kathryn Newton as Lucy, plus Ken Watanabe, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, and Bill Nighy. Along with all kinds of charming (and badass) Pokemon creatures, which you'll see a few glimpses of here. This is pretty much the perfect trailer, set to Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World", with some of the most emotional shots from this movie yet. Grab yourself a tissue before you watch.

Here's the "What a Pikachu World" trailer for Letterman's Pokémon Detective Pikachu, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Pokémon Detective Pikachu here, and the second official trailer here.

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe. Pokemon Detective Pikachu is directed by American filmmaker Rob Letterman, director of Shark Tale, Monsters vs Aliens, Gulliver's Travels, and Goosebumps previously. The screenplay is written by Nicole Perlman and Rob Letterman; based on "Pokémon" created by Satoshi Tajiri & Ken Sugimori & Junichi Masuda. Warner Bros will release Pokémon Detective Pikachu in theaters everywhere on May 10th coming up. Who's there?