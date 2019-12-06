Sam Claflin & Timothy Spall in US Trailer for Thriller 'The Corrupted'

"Nobody gets ahead in this game!" Saban Films has debuted an official US trailer for the indie thriller The Corrupted, which is opening in the US in January following an initial UK release earlier this summer. The crime thriller is set in London, specifically in East London and Stratford which has been redeveloped. Sam Claflin plays Liam, an ex-con trying to win back the love & trust of his family. His drive for redemption will see him caught up in a web of conspiracy, crime, and corruption, when he gets mixed up with a dangerous property developer. The full cast includes Timothy Spall, Hugh Bonneville, Charlie Murphy, Naomi Ackie, Joe Claflin (Sam's real brother who plays his brother in the film), and Noel Clarke. Looks like yet another crime film where a guy fresh out of prison gets caught up with all the wrong guys at the wrong time.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ron Scalpello's The Corrupted, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Beneath blinding lights & towering sights of the newly-built East London skyline, lies a dark, dangerous web of corruption. Stratford was home to the Olympic Games. But there's little hope to be found for the recently released Liam McDonagh (Sam Claflin); a talented boxer sent away for armed robbery, who wants nothing more than a peaceful life, and to reconnect with his young son Archie. But his brother (Joe Claflin) is in deep, caught up in property developer Clifford Cullen's (Timothy Spall) violent, unforgiving circle, with no route out. Liam knows he must risk everything to save his brother before it's too late, but first, he needs to know who he can trust – which is a harder proposition than it sounds. The Corrupted is directed by British director Ron Scalpello, of the films Offender, Pressure, My Name is Lenny previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Moorcroft. It first opened in the UK in May this year. Saban will release Scalpello's The Corrupted in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 10th, 2020 early next month.