Samara Weaving in First Red Band Trailer for Twisted 'Ready or Not'

"Good luck." Fox Searchlight has debuted the first trailer for a twisted horror thriller titled Ready or Not, the latest film from the two filmmakers behind Devil's Due previously. In Ready or Not, a bride's wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game (of "Hide & Seek"). It's already being described as "You're Next meets Clue", or perhaps "The Most Dangerous Game" turned into modern horror comedy. Samara Weaving stars, joined by Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Henry Czerny, Nicky Guadagni, Melanie Scrofano, Kristian Bruun, Elyse Levesque, and John Ralston. Ohhh this looks so twisted and so dark and oh so good, can't wait to see it.

First red band trailer (+ poster) for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett's Ready or Not, from YouTube:

Ready or Not follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (Mark O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Ready or Not is co-directed by American horror filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, making their second feature film following Devil's Due and a segment of V/H/S previously. The screenplay is written by Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Fox Searchlight will release Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett's Ready or Not in US theaters starting August 23rd at the end of this summer. First impression? Who's in?