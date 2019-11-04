Samuel L. Jackson & Anthony Mackie in Trailer for 'The Banker' Film

"If this was easy, somebody else would've done it a long time ago." We're entering a new era. Apple TV has debuted the first official trailer for one of their very first "An Apple Original" films. The Banker is a feature directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau, Birth of the Dragon) that will be opening in limited theaters in December before it's available later on the new "Apple TV" subscription streaming service. The film tells the story of one of the first African American bankers in the US. Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson star in this true story as two businessmen who devise a plan to help "other African Americans pursue the American dream." The cast also includes Nia Long, Nicholas Hoult, Jessie T. Usher, Colm Meaney, Paul Ben-Victor, Gregory Alan Williams, Michael Harney, and James DuMont. This looks like a solid film, wit h an upbeat and inspirational vibe that should give it an edge. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for George Nolfi's The Banker, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Based on a true story, The Banker centers on the revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett's wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built. The Banker is directed by American writer / filmmaker George Nolfi, director of the films The Adjustment Bureau and Birth of the Dragon previously. The screenplay is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger; from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane. Apple will release Nolfi's The Banker in select US theaters starting on December 6th before debuting for streaming later this year.