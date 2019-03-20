Sandra Echeverría in Trailer for Vacation Comedy 'My Boyfriend's Meds'

MOVIE TRAILERS

"I know of a shaman who works in the kitchen." Pantelion Films + Lionsgate have debuted the first official trailer for a comedy movie titled My Boyfriend's Meds, officially known as Las Pildoras de mi Novio in Spanish (which just translates to My Boyfriend's Meds). This wacky comedy is about a woman who meets the man of her dreams, then suddenly asks him to join her on a work retreat to a remote island resort. But he forgets his prescription medications and goes just a little bit crazy once they're there. Ahh, the things we put up with for love. Sandra Echeverría stars with Jaime Camil, Ana Belena, Brian Baumgartner, Kevin Holt, Daniel Tovar, Pamela Almaza, Juan Soler, James Maslow, and Brooke Shields. This film looks totally, outrageously crazy in a very fake way, and maybe just a tiny bit funny. Decide for yourself.

Jess (Sandra Echeverria) is a talented, high-powered marketing executive at an upscale tequila company who falls for Hank (Jaime Camil), a charismatic mattress store owner she meets while shopping for a new bed. Hank's charm and good looks convince Jess he is "Mr. Right," but Hank hasn't been completely open with Jess – Hank suffers from a variety of issues for which he takes an endless assortment of medications. On the night Hank decides to reveal his issues to Jess, she surprises him with an invite to accompany her on a work retreat to a remote island resort. When the new couple arrives to the island, Hank is horrified to discover that he left his meds behind and is no longer able hide his symptoms. What is supposed to be a tropical "business and pleasure" trip begins to spiral out of control, and Hank goes from a handsome charmer to an erratic loudmouth. My Boyfriend's Meds, aka Las Pildoras de mi Novio, is both written and directed by filmmaker Diego Kaplan, director of the films ¿Sabés nadar?, Igualita a mi, 2 + 2, and Desire previously. Pantelion Films will release Kaplan's My Boyfriend's Meds in theaters starting on August 30th.

