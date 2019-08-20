Sarah Bolger in UK Trailer for 'A Good Woman Is Hard to Find' Thriller

"They're my children. I'm their mother. And I love them." Signature Entertainment has debuted an official UK trailer for the indie crime thriller A Good Woman Is Hard to Find, the latest from filmmaker Abner Pastoll (Shooting Shona, Road Games). This first premiered at Fantasia this summer, and is premiering in the UK at FrightFest this month before opening in cinemas this fall. Sarah Bolger (from In America, "Into the Badlands", "Counterpart", The Lazarus Effect, Emilie, End of Sentence) stars in this film as a recently widowed young mother who will go to any lengths to protect her children as she seeks the truth behind her husband's murder. Also starring Edward Hogg, Andrew Simpson, Jane Brennan, Caolan Byrne, Packy Lee, Rudy Doherty, Macie McCauley, and Susan Ateh. Described as a "dynamic killer thriller with its finger firmly on the pulses of stark social commentary and shattering suspense," Pastoll has made a "dazzling, dark and daring journey through Northern Ireland’s criminal underbelly." Looks incredibly tense.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Abner Pastoll's A Good Woman Is Hard to Find, on YouTube:

Recently widowed mother of two Sarah (a tour de force Sarah Bolger) is desperate to know who murdered her husband in front of their young son, rendering him mute. Coerced into helping a low-life drug-dealer stash narcotics stolen from the local Mr. Big, she's forced to go beyond humanity into taking drastic action to protect her children while learning the awful truth about her spouse. A Good Woman Is Hard to Find is directed by British filmmaker Abner Pastoll, director of the films Shooting Shona and Road Games, as well as numerous other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Ronan Blaney. This is premiering at FrightFest London this month. Signature Ent. will then release Pastoll's A Good Woman Is Hard to Find in UK cinemas starting on October 25th this fall. There's still no US release date set yet. How does that look?