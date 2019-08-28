Sarah Hyland in First Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'The Wedding Year'

"There are way too many weddings, and I'm freaking out!" Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has debuted an official trailer for the romantic comedy titled The Wedding Year, the latest from director Rob Luketic (Legally Blonde, Monster-in-Law, 21, The Ugly Truth). This romcom stars Sarah Hyland (from "Modern Family" and Vampire Academy) as a commitment-phobic 27 year old whose new relationship is put to the test when she and her boyfriend attend 7 weddings in the same year. Isn't this pretty much the same concept as 27 Dresses? And so many other romcoms about two people who can't commit? I guess they can always make more. Co-starring Tyler James Williams, with Jenna Dewan, Anna Camp, Wanda Sykes, Keith David, Matt Shively, Noureen DeWulf, & Grace Helbig. If this is your jam, then enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Robert Luketic's The Wedding Year, direct from ESMP's YouTube:

Meet Mara (Sarah Hyland). She's a carefree aspiring photographer who just started dating Jake (Tyler James Williams), an aspiring chef. After wedding invitations pour in, Mara and Jake embark on a year-long adventure that puts their new relationship to the test. The Wedding Year is directed by Australian filmmaker Robert Luketic, of the movies Legally Blonde, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Monster-in-Law, 21, The Ugly Truth, Killers, and Paranoia previously. The screenplay is written by Donald Diego. Produced by Mark Korshak, Gary Lucchesi, and Marc Reid. Entertainment Studios will open Luketic's The Wedding Year in select theaters + on VOD starting September 20th coming up this fall. Who's interested?