Sasheer Zamata & Tone Bell in Trailer for Comedy Film 'The Weekend'

"I wish someone would marry you, so I could quit worrying." Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled The Weekend, the latest from up-and-coming Canadian filmmaker Stella Meghie (Jean of the Joneses, Everything Everything). This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also stopped by SXSW and AFI Fest. Sasheer Zamata plays Zadie, a stand-up comedian and, as she puts it, "extremely single." It has been three years since she split up with Bradford but they're still friends, so when Zadie invites him to her mother's bed and breakfast, he brings along his current girlfriend, Margo. As the weekend progresses, no one is spared from "Zadie's acerbic wit", but things get even wilder when Aubrey, a handsome stranger from Montreal, shows up. This also stars Tone Bell, DeWanda Wise, Kym Whitley, Y'lan Noel, and Josefina Landeros. Looks zany & fun, filled with brutally honest humor.

Here's the first official trailer for Stella Meghie's The Weekend, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this laugh-out-loud romantic comedy, Zadie (Sasheer Zamata, seen on "SNL") goes on an insane weekend getaway with her ex Bradford (Tone Bell) and his new girlfriend (DeWanda Wise). At the B&B run by her nosy mom (Kym Whitley), Zadie feels like a third wheel until handsome Aubrey (Y'lan Noel) shows up. Suddenly jealous, Bradford tries to sabotage Zadie's budding romance with Aubrey — with hilarious results! The Weekend is directed by Canadian filmmaker Stella Meghie, director of the films Jean of the Joneses and Everything, Everything previously. The screenplay is also written by Stella Meghie. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at AFI Fest and SXSW. Lionsgate will debut Meghie's The Weekend in select theaters + on VOD starting September 13th next month. Any good?