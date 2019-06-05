Save the Bees! Trailer for Award-Winning 'Honeyland' Documentary

"Half for them. Half for us." Neon has debuted the official trailer for an award-winning documentary titled Honeyland, filmed in Macedonia about one of the last female beekeepers left in Europe. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize plus two Special Jury prizes. It also played at numerous other fests including New Directors/New Films in NYC, plus Hot Docs, Docs Against Gravity, DocsBarcelona, DocAviv, and the Sheffield Doc/Fest. Honeyland is described as "an epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity that has something sweet for everyone." It's best experienced on the big screen, truly. The doc film is a remarkable look at how delicate the balance is between man & nature, and how we cannot be careless or end up ruining everything.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Tamara Kotevska & Ljubomir Stefanov's doc Honeyland, from YouTube:

Hatidze lives with her ailing mother in the mountains of Macedonia, making a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions. When an unruly family moves in next door, what at first seems like a balm for her solitude becomes a source of great tension as they, too, want to practice beekeeping, while disregarding her advice. Honeyland is directed by Macedonian filmmakers Tamara Kotevska (director of a few short films) & Ljubomir Stefanov, both making their feature directorial debut with the doc. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, a Special Jury Award for cinematography, and another Special Jury Award for Originality. Neon will release Kotevska & Stefanov's Honeyland in select US theaters starting July 26th this summer. Who's interested?