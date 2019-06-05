MOVIE TRAILERS

Save the Bees! Trailer for Award-Winning 'Honeyland' Documentary

by
June 5, 2019
Source: YouTube

Honeyland Doc Trailer

"Half for them. Half for us." Neon has debuted the official trailer for an award-winning documentary titled Honeyland, filmed in Macedonia about one of the last female beekeepers left in Europe. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize plus two Special Jury prizes. It also played at numerous other fests including New Directors/New Films in NYC, plus Hot Docs, Docs Against Gravity, DocsBarcelona, DocAviv, and the Sheffield Doc/Fest. Honeyland is described as "an epic, visually stunning portrait of the delicate balance between nature and humanity that has something sweet for everyone." It's best experienced on the big screen, truly. The doc film is a remarkable look at how delicate the balance is between man & nature, and how we cannot be careless or end up ruining everything.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Tamara Kotevska & Ljubomir Stefanov's doc Honeyland, from YouTube:

Honeyland Poster

Hatidze lives with her ailing mother in the mountains of Macedonia, making a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions. When an unruly family moves in next door, what at first seems like a balm for her solitude becomes a source of great tension as they, too, want to practice beekeeping, while disregarding her advice. Honeyland is directed by Macedonian filmmakers Tamara Kotevska (director of a few short films) & Ljubomir Stefanov, both making their feature directorial debut with the doc. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, a Special Jury Award for cinematography, and another Special Jury Award for Originality. Neon will release Kotevska & Stefanov's Honeyland in select US theaters starting July 26th this summer. Who's interested?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net