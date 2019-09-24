First Official Trailer for Monster Horror 'The Shed' Premiering in Sitges

"Let me see your pet monster." Bloody Disgusting has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Shed, which is premiering at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain in a few weeks. The Shed is the latest from writer / director Frank Sabatella, about a monster that takes refuge inside a shed. Stan lives with his abusive grandfather and tries to protect his best friend from high school bullies. When he discovers a murderous creature has taken refuge inside his tool shed, he tries to battle the demon alone until his bullied friend discovers the creature and has a far more sinister plan. Starring Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Frank Whaley, Timothy Bottoms, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Chris Petrovski, and Uly Schlesinger. Looks like a high school coming-of-age mashed up with a monster movie. Might be good?

Here's the first promo trailer for Frank Sabatella's The Shed, direct from YouTube (via Bloody Disgusting):

Stan (Jay Jay Warren) and Dommer's (Cody Kostro) lives suck. The first boy’s only family is his abusive grandfather, and the second is being subjected to a regime of perpetual bullying at school. One night, Stan discovers a monstrous creature has taken refuge in his shed. The boy will try to battle the beast, but Dommer will see it as a blessing that emerged from the dark, one which could help him put an end to those who make his everyday life a living hell. The Shed is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Frank Sabatella, his second feature film after making Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet in 2009 previously, as well as a few other shorts. This will be premiering at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain coming up next month. There's no US release date set - stay tuned for updates. First impression? How does it look?