Scary Full Trailer for Horror 'The Curse of La Llorona' Opening in April

"We are facing an evil… that has no bounds." Warner Bros has revealed the full-length official trailer for the supernatural horror film arriving in April titled The Curse of La Llorona, produced by James Wan for Warner Bros. This horror is based on the "timeless Mexican legend" about a "horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand." Yeah - that just sounds scary as all hell. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. The main cast includes Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marisol Ramirez, Roman Christou, and Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen. This looks much more terrifying than most horror films these days, with serious scares worked into the most mundane moments. Watch out. Not surprising considering this is produced by scare master James Wan. Got a feeling this will end up as a huge springtime horror hit.

La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed. La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious… and her methods more terrifying. In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide. The Curse of La Llorona is directed by filmmaker Michael Chaves, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts. The screenplay is by Mikki Daughtry & Tobias Iaconis. WB will release The Curse of La Llorona in theaters everywhere starting on April 19th, 2019. Scared already?