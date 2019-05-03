Scott Adkins Fights Aliens in Trailer for Sci-Fi Action Film 'Abduction'

"I thought it was a nightmare, but…" Shout Factory has debuted an official trailer for a sci-fi action film titled Abduction, which is one of the first team-ups between the legendary Roger Corman and the sort-of-legendary Scott Adkins. This "pulse-pounding thriller pits two strangers against a nefarious alien force, with the future of mankind hanging in the balance." Sounds like the perfect film to pick up in the bargain bin for $0.10. Actor star Scott Adkins plays Quinn, who steps out of a park fountain in Vietnam with no recollection of who he is or where he came from. As he wanders through the city, piecing together clues to his past, he is relentlessly pursued by mysteriously dangerous figures. Co-starring Andy On, Truong Ngoc Anh, Lily Ji, Paul W. He, and Daniel Whyte. Looks pretty terrible, but that shouldn't surprise anyone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ernie Barbarash's Abduction, direct from Shout's YouTube:

The clock is ticking for the human race… Quinn (Scott Adkins, Doctor Strange), a member of a SWAT unit, steps out of a park fountain in an Asian city with no recollection of who he is or where he came from. As he pieces together clues from his past, he vaguely recalls his young daughter, who has been kidnapped. Meanwhile, Conner (Andy On, Zombie Fight Club), a former military operative turned gangster-for-hire, discovers that his wife has also disappeared mysteriously in the middle of the night. These two men, with little in common, realize they must work together to find their loved ones and thwart their mysterious abductors. Abduction is directed by Russian-American filmmaker Ernie Barbarash, director of the films Cube Zero, They Wait, Hardwired, Assassination Games, 6 Bullets, Falcon Rising, Pound of Flesh, and Christmas Inheritance previously. It's executive produced by Roger Corman and co-star Truong Ngoc Anh. Shout Factory will debut Abduction in select theaters + on VOD starting June 7th this summer. Interested?