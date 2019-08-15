Scout Taylor-Compton in Full Trailer for Action Thriller 'Eternal Code'

"If you don't change your position, I can't protect you…" Vision Films has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller titled Eternal Code, the latest film made by Swedish actor / filmmaker Harley Wallen. A genetic research company creates a revolutionary invention to sustain life, but can only finish developing it through illegal methods. When the CEO pulls the plug and steps away from their original deal she quickly realizes they will stop at nothing to get it back. Her family is kidnapped, and their daughter works to figure out a way to save them from those who "would kill to live forever." Starring Scout Taylor-Compton as a merc, plus Erika Hoveland, Billy Wirth, Harley Wallen, Angelina Danielle Cama, Yan Birch, Mel Novak, Kaiti Wallen, and Damien Chinappi. This looks terribly generic and bland, but it's free to look.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Harley Wallen's Eternal Code, direct from YouTube:

Breaking all moral and ethical codes, a genetic research company has developed a miracle invention to sustain human life for the rich & powerful. When the company's CEO (Erika Hoveland) refuses to approve these illegal methods, she & her husband (Billy Wirth) are kidnapped by a team of mercenaries (Scout Taylor-Compton, Harley Wallen) hired by Oliver (Richard Tyson) to keep them out of the way. Fearing for her parents' lives, their daughter (Angelina Danielle Cama) must work with an unlikely ally (Damien Chinappi) to save her parents from those who would kill to live forever. Eternal Code is both written and directed by Swedish actor / filmmaker Harley Wallen, director of the movies Deceitful, Moving Parts, Bennett's Song, and Betrayed previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vision Films releases Wallen's Eternal Code in select US theaters starting September 6th. Anyone?