Seann William Scott in Trailer for Blumhouse Killer Thriller 'Bloodline'

"He gets what he deserves, right?" Momentum Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Bloodline, which premiered at Fantastic Fest last fall. This Blumhouse production is about a man who takes out and sometimes kills the people who harm their children. Seann William Scott stars as Evan, who values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The cast includes Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey, Kevin Carroll, Christie Herring, Leith M. Burke, Nick Boraine, and Dusty Sorg. Looks intensely brutal, as expected, usual Blumhouse thrills. See below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Henry Jacobson's Bloodline, direct from Blumhouse's YouTube:

In Bloodline, Evan (Seann William Scott) values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it's his only release. Bloodline is directed by photographer / producer / filmmaker Henry Jacobson, now making his feature directorial debut after producing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by Avra Fox-Lerner, Will Honley, and Henry Jacobson. This is produced by Jason Blum, Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and John H. Lang. This originally premiered at Fantastic Fest last year. Momentum Pictures will release Jacobson's Bloodline in select theaters starting September 20th, 2019 this fall. Who's interested?