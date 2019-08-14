Searching for a Photo in Danny Huston's 'The Last Photograph' Trailer

"The photograph - what are the chances that you might find this?" Freestyle Digital Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Last Photograph, the latest feature film directed by actor / filmmaker Danny Huston (he also made Mr. North, Becoming Colette, The Maddening). Huston also stars as a father who cherishes the last photo he has of him with his son before he was killed in a plane crash. "A moment of happiness caught on camera: father and son at a dinner together days before Christmas." But the photo is stolen, so he goes on a search to find the thieves and get it back. "Will his search help regain the sanity he lost on that murderous night?" The cast includes Johan Hauer-King, Stacy Martin, Sarita Choudhury, Vincent Regan, Michelle Ryan, and Jaime Winstone. This played at a few film festivals last year, and is getting a VOD release next month. Looks like an emotional story about grief and memory.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Danny Huston's The Last Photograph, direct from YouTube:

In Tom Hammond's (Huston) briefcase was the last photograph taken of him and his son Luke. The photo was to become Tom's most treasured possession, for the day after it was taken, his son Luke boarded Pan Am Flight 103 to New York. Tom decides to hunt down the thieves and to find the last photograph. During his search, Tom tries to come to terms with what had happened ten years before. He had never been able to talk about it, not to his best friend nor to anyone else. The pursuit for the photograph reignites those days and he begins to recollect the months that lead to the tragedy. How his son had persuaded him to take the trip to New York and spend Christmas with his first love whom he had met three months before. As the film moves gently from past to present, will Tom find the thieves and in turn find the photo? And will his search help regain the sanity he lost on that murderous night? The Last Photograph is directed by American actor / filmmaker Danny Huston, director of the films Mr. North, Becoming Colette, and The Maddening previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Astaire. Freestyle DM will release Huston's The Last Photograph in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 6th early next month. Intrigued?