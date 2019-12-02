Second Australian Trailer for 'Ride Like a Girl' Starring Teresa Palmer

"The only thing that matters… is the odds you give yourself." Even though this film already opened a few months back in Australia, we're only just catching up with this second trailer from Transmission Films for Ride Like a Girl. The film marks the feature directorial debut of actress Rachel Griffiths, telling the true story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup - horse-racing's toughest two-mile race - in 2015. Teresa Palmer stars as Michelle, with a cast including Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Stevie Payne (as himself), Genevieve Morris, Sophia Forrest, Henry Nixon, Aaron Glenane, and Zara Zoe. This does look like an inspiring, exciting film, plus it's always wonderful to watch Sam & Teresa.

Here's the second Australian trailer (+ another poster) for Rachel Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl right here, to see even more footage.

As a little girl, Michelle Payne (Teresa Palmer) dreams of the impossible: winning the Melbourne Cup — horse-racing's toughest two-mile race. This is her story. Ride Like a Girl is directed by Australian actress-turned-filmmaker Rachel Griffiths, making her feature directorial debut with this film, after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Knight and Elise McCredie. It's produced by Richard Keddie and Susie Montague-Delaney, co-produced by Naomi Cleaver and Felicity Stoward. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Transmission first opened Ride Like a Girl in Australia back in September earlier this year, but there's still no official US release date set yet. Stay tuned. Want to watch?