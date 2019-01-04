Second Official US Trailer for Pawlikowski's B&W Romance 'Cold War'

"Pawlikowski is a peerless dramatist." Amazon Studios has debuted another trailer for the award-winning Polish film Cold War (or Zimna Wojna), which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film is expected to get a Best Foreign Language Film nomination at the Oscars, and possibly win as well. Cold War is the latest from acclaimed Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski (of The Woman in the Fifth, Ida) and he also won Best Director in Cannes. It's about a passionate love story between two people, who are fatefully mismatched. Wiktor, played by Tomasz Kot, falls for Zula, played by Joanna Kulig, and they spend years drifting together and apart. Set in Europe against the background of the Cold War in the 1950s. The cast includes Borys Szyc, Agata Kulesza, Cèdric Kahn, and Jeanne Balibar. It also has gorgeous B&W cinematography by DP Lukasz Zal. The film is already out in theaters - certainly worthy of your time.

Here's the second official US trailer for Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

You can also still see the first UK trailer for Pawlikowski's Cold War here, or the original US trailer here.

Cold War is a passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatally mismatched and yet fatefully condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in the 1950's in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris--the film depicts an impossible love story in impossible times. Cold War is directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski, director of the films The Stringer, Last Resort, My Summer of Love, The Woman in the Fifth, and Ida previously. The screenplay is written by Pawel Pawlikowski & Janusz Glowacki, with the collaboration of Piotr Borkowski; based on a story by Pawlikowski. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Best Director award. Curzon Artificial Eye will release in UK cinemas at the end of August. Amazon already released Pawlikowski's Cold War in select US theaters on December 21st last year. Playing in more cities.