Second Teaser Trailer for Stallone's 'Rambo: Last Blood' Action Finale

"You started this… I'll end it." "I'm going to tear you apart. This is what it feels like." Lionsgate has just launched a second official teaser trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, otherwise known as Rambo V - the fifth and final movie in the Rambo action series that first began in 1982 (with First Blood). Sylvester Stallone once again returns to play Rambo, in what is said to be the very last Rambo movie, "the last chapter of the legendary series." Rambo goes up against a Mexican cartel in this one. The cast includes Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. This trailer ties in the original First Blood with footage from that, taking us all the way around to this Last Blood. It looks insanely action-packed, which is what everyone wants to see. Right?

Here's the second teaser trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Grunberg's Rambo: Last Blood, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Grunberg's Rambo: Last Blood here, to see the first reveal.

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series. Rambo: Last Blood, or also Rambo V, is directed by American filmmaker Adrian Grunberg, a former assistant director who made the transition over to full-time directing with his debut Get the Gringo in 2012. The screenplay is written by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, based on characters created by David Morrell. Lionsgate will release Grunberg & Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood in theaters everywhere starting September 20th coming up soon this fall. Planning to go see this in theaters?