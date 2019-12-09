Second Trailer for Action Movie 'Beyond the Law' with Steven Seagal

"I've got a feeling this guy is not going to rest, until he gets justice for his son…" Cinedigm has released a second trailer for action crime thriller Beyond the Law, the latest from horror producer / director James Cullen Bressack. Steven Seagal, DMX, and Johnny Messner star in this action-packed thriller about a man's quest for justice in a corrupt city. When a former detective learns of the murder of his estranged son, he ventures back to the darkened streets he once knew so well. Armed, dangerous and with nothing to lose, he must take on the ruthless local mob in his mission for revenge. Also starring Zack Ward and Chester Rushing, plus Bill Cobbs as a rough yet compassion friend of the reformed cop. This looks like one of the most bland, forgettable action films this year. But if you want to see it, this is already available on VOD now.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for James Cullen Bressack's Beyond the Law, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first official trailer for Beyond the Law here, to see even more footage from the film.

Steven Seagal stars in this action-packed thriller about one man's quest for justice in a corrupt city. When a former detective learns of the murder of his estranged son, he ventures back to the darkened streets he once knew so well. Armed, dangerous and with nothing to lose, he must take on the ruthless local mob in his mission for revenge. Beyond the Law is directed by American producer / filmmaker James Cullen Bressack, director of many films including My Pure Joy, To Jennifer, Pernicious, The Condo, Limelight, Blood Craft, Deadly Reunion, and Alone previously. The screenplay is by Chad Law and Johnny Martin Walters. Produced by Micah E. Brandt, James Cullen Bressack, Timothy Woodward Jr. Cinedigm will debut Bressack's Beyond the Law in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 6th this month. Interested?