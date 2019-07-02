Second Trailer for Animated 'Spies in Disguise' Comedy with Will Smith

"It's the most perfect form a spy can take!" 20th Century Fox has debuted the second official, full-length trailer for Blue Sky Studios new animated movie Spies In Disguise. The first teaser trailer for this landed last fall, but the release has been pushed back until Christmas this year, so we've still got another six months to go. Lance and Walter. One is a super cool and charming spy, and the other invents the super cool gadgets Lance uses. When Walter turns Lance into a bird, they must learn to rely on each other like never before in order to save the world. Will Smith voices Lance, and Tom Holland voices Walter. The full voice cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. Inspired by the short film Pigeon: Impossible, about a spy battling a pigeon. This looks pretty bad, especially cheesy and obvious, despite a funny premise. And the trailer still doesn't take us beyond that first bird transition scene.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Nick Bruno & Troy Quane's Spies In Disguise, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Blue Sky's Spies in Disguise movie here, for last year's original reveal.

Charming, super cool, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can't learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. Spies In Disguise is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Spies In Disguise is co-directed by filmmakers Nick Bruno & Troy Quane, from Blue Sky Studios. Inspired by the animated short film Pigeon: Impossible by Lucas Martell. 20th Century Fox will release Blue Sky's Spies In Disguise in theaters everywhere starting December 25th, Christmas Day, this year. Looking fun?