Second Trailer for Dark Comedy 'The Day Shall Come' by Chris Morris

"His 'get out of jail' card is going to jail." IFC Films has debuted an official US trailer for the dark comedy The Day Shall Come, the new film from acclaimed British filmmaker Chris Morris, who last made Four Lions in 2010. The UK trailer debuted a few weeks ago, but this one just a bit better. This initially premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. Based on 100 true stories, the "explosive" film is an emotionally gripping, laugh out loud thriller that exposes the dark farce at the heart of the homeland security project: It is harder to catch a real terrorist than it is to manufacture your own. A preacher in Miami is tricked into becoming the liaison between the FBI and a real terrorist. Marchánt Davis stars as Moses, joined by Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O'Hare, Kayvan Novak, Jim Gaffigan, Pej Vahdat, Mousa Kraish, Miles Robbins, James Adomian, & Malcolm M. Mays. I'm still really looking forward to catching this film.

"Sometimes it's harder to catch a real terrorist than it is to manufacture your own." An impoverished preacher (Marchánt Davis) who brings hope to the Miami projects is offered cash to save his family from eviction. He has no idea his sponsor works for the FBI who plan to turn him into a criminal by fueling his madcap revolutionary dreams. The Day Shall Come is directed by acclaimed British writer / filmmaker Chris Morris, of the film Four Lions previously plus the TV show "Brass Eye". The screenplay is written by Jesse Armstrong and Chris Morris, with additional material by Sean Gray & Tony Roche. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Morris' The Day Shall Come in select US theaters starting September 27th this fall, then it opens in the UK on October 11th. How does that look?