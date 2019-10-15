Second Trailer for Disney's Cute New Live-Action 'Lady and the Tramp'

"Every day could be an adventure…" Disney has debuted another official trailer for their live-action update on the animated classic Lady and the Tramp, which is skipping theaters so it can be used as a Disney+ centerpiece at launch next month. Lady in the Tramp is a lovable dog movie telling the romantic tale of a sheltered uptown Cocker Spaniel dog and a streetwise downtown Mutt. All of the dogs used in the film are rescues, which means it's not entirely all CGI. Featuring Justin Theroux as Tramp, Tessa Thompson as Lady, plus the voices of Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Janelle Monáe, Benedict Wong; and a human cast including Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Thomas Mann, Arturo Castro, Parvesh Cheena, and Adrian Martinez. I said it before and I'll say it again, but doggone it, this movie doesn't look that bad. I'm charmed by this trailer, it's so darn cute and heartwarming. Or maybe I just really love dogs…

Here's the second official trailer for Charlie Bean's Lady and the Tramp movie, from Disney's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Bean's Lady and the Tramp here, for the original reveal again.

In Disney+'s Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home. This new 2019 update on Lady and the Tramp is directed by experienced animation filmmaker Charlie Bean, director of the The Lego Ninjago Movie, in addition to lots of other animation work previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Bujalski (of Computer Chess, Support the Girls). A remake of Disney's 1955 animated movie directed by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske. The Walt Disney Company will release Bean's new Lady and the Tramp movie streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting November 12th coming soon this fall. Not in theaters, but still looks good.