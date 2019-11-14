Second Trailer for DreamWorks Animation Sequel 'Trolls World Tour'

"These other trolls aren't like us… They dance different! They sing different." Universal has debuted a new official trailer for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's movie musical Trolls from 2016. A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb, aided by her father King Thrash, wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over the lands, devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. The voice cast includes J Balvin, Rachel Bloom, Kelly Clarkson, James Corden, Ester Dean, Jamie Dornan, Ron Funches, Flula Borg, Ozzy Osbourne, Anthony Ramos, Karan Soni, Sam Rockwell, Kenan Thompson, Charlyne Yi, with George Clinton, and Mary J. Blige. Rock on, little trolls.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for DreamWorks Anim's Trolls World Tour, from YouTube:

You can till watch the first official trailer for DWA's Trolls World Tour here, to see the original reveal.

A key member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who's looking to upstage them all. Trolls World Tour is co-directed by filmmakers Walt Dohrn (co-director of Trolls, previously "SpongeBob SquarePants") & David P. Smith (his first feature film after TV work including "The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show"). The screenplay is written by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger. Universal will release DreamWorks Animations' Trolls World Tour in theaters everywhere starting April 17th, 2020 next spring. Looking like a fun time?