Second Trailer for Emma Thompson & Mindy Kaling's Film 'Late Night'

"What exactly is wrong with my bits?" "They're a little old, and a little white." Amazon Studios has debuted a second official trailer for the indie comedy Late Night, which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (here's my review). The first trailer launched a few months ago, and this new one comes with a poster. Written by, and starring, comedian Mindy Kaling, the film is about a female late night talk show host who realizes she's out of touch and out of date, so she hires a woman on her writing staff. But it doesn't go as planned, and then she discovers that she is as resistant to women as all the men. Emma Thompson also stars as Katherine, with a cast including John Lithgow, Ike Barinholtz, Hugh Dancy, Max Casella, Paul Walter Hauser, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, and Amy Ryan. Have a look.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Nisha Ganatra's Late Night, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

Katherine Newbury (Thompson) is a pioneer and legendary host on the late-night talk-show circuit. When she's accused of being a "woman who hates women," she puts affirmative action on the to-do list, and—presto!—Molly (Kaling) is hired as the one woman in Katherine's all-male writers' room. But Molly might be too little too late, as the formidable Katherine also faces the reality of low ratings and a network that wants to replace her. Molly, wanting to prove that she's not simply a diversity hire who's disrupting the comfort of the brotherhood, is determined to help Katherine by revitalizing her show and career—and possibly effect even bigger change at the same time. Late Night is directed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, director of the films Chutney Popcorn, Fast Food High, and Wedding Bells previously, as well as plenty of TV work. The screenplay is written by Mindy Kaling. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Amazon will open Late Night in select theaters starting June 7th this summer. Thoughts?