Second Trailer for Freaky Oregon Horror 'Antlers' from Scott Cooper

Nothing like the sound of silence. Fox Searchlight has debuted a full-length official trailer for the horror film Antlers, the latest from director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, Hostiles). This is a must watch trailer. In the film, a small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. A huge freakin' monster! It's adapted from a short story called "The Quiet Boy" by Nick Antosca, which captured the attention of Guillermo del Toro because he is producing this dark fantasy horror. Cooper's Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. It's a mesmerizing trailer that has no dialogue - only sound and music. And it's still scary as hell.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Antlers is directed by American actor / filmmaker Scott Cooper, director of the films Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, and Hostiles previously. The screenplay is by C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper; based on the short story "The Quiet Boy" from Nick Antosca. Produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. Fox Searchlight will release Cooper's Antlers in select US theaters starting April 17th, 2020 next spring. Stay tuned for more updates. Planning to see this one?