Second Trailer for HBO's 'Deadwood' Movie with McShane & Olyphant

"It'd be a pity not to recognize what's at stake." HBO has released a full official trailer for their upcoming Deadwood movie, which is using the title Deadwood: The Movie. Based on the hit western TV series that originally premiered in 2004, this Deadwood movie continues where that left off and follows many of the same characters from the gold-mining camp of Deadwood. Ian McShane stars as Al Swearengen, with Timothy Olyphant, and a cast featuring John Hawkes, Molly Parker, Brad Dourif, Kim Dickens, Sean Bridgers, Robin Weigert, Anna Gunn, Jeffrey Jones, Paula Malcomson, and Tony Curran. This looks pretty dang good, but also seem to be mostly for the fans than anyone else. This trailer goes back and forth between arguing and then shooting, lots & lots of shooting. Just like it was in the old west, right?

Here's the second official trailer for Daniel Minahan's Deadwood movie, direct from HBO's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Minahan's Deadwood here, to see the original reveal again.

A feature film based on the TV series. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought. Deadwood is directed by Emmy-winning American TV filmmaker Daniel Minahan, director of the feature film Series 7: The Contenders previously, as well as numerous episodes of TV shows including "Deadwood", "True Blood", "Game of Thrones", "Grey's Anatomy", "House of Cards", "Marco Polo", and "American Crime Story". The screenplay is written by David Milch. The original "Deadwood" series first premiered on HBO in 2004, and ran for three seasons in total until 2006. HBO will premiere Minahan's new Deadwood movie streaming exclusively starting May 31st coming up next month. Looking good? Who's planning to watch?