Second Trailer for Horror 'Annabelle Comes Home' with Mckenna Grace

"Annabelle is the beacon for other spirits." Warner Bros has unveiled the second trailer for horror sequel Annabelle Comes Home, the third movie in the Annabelle spin-off series which first began as part of The Conjuring horror universe. This arrives in theaters in exactly one month. Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter of the Annabelle movies, It, and The Nun, makes his directorial debut on the sequel, which is produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman), who has produced all the films in the Conjuring, and Conjuring universe creator James Wan. This time the super creepy, haunted doll goes after the Warrens' ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends. The main cast includes McKenna Grace (who played the young Carol in Captain Marvel) as Judy, Madison Iseman as her babysitter, Katie Sarife, Emily Brobst, and Steve Coulter, along with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as Ed & Lorraine Warren. Prepare to jump.

Here's the second trailer (+ intl. poster) for Gary Dauberman's Annabelle Comes Home, from YouTube:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens' ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends. Annabelle Comes Home, or also Annabelle 3, is directed by American writer / filmmaker Gary Dauberman, making his feature directorial debut after writing screenplays for many major horror projects (Annabelle, Wolves at the Door, It: Chapter 1 & 2, The Nun). The script for this is also written by Gary Dauberman, from a story written by James Wan. Warner Bros opens Dauberman's Annabelle Comes Home in theaters everywhere starting June 26th coming up next month. Who's curious to watch this one?