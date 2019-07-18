A Voyage Into Space: Second Trailer for James Gray's Sci-Fi 'Ad Astra'

"Are you truly sure that you're ready to go on this voyage?" 20th Century Fox has released a second official trailer for the epic sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, from filmmaker James Gray (of We Own the Night, The Lost City of Z). The first trailer debuted just last month and it was a spectacular reveal. Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father. Twenty years after his dad left on a one-way mission to Neptune to find signs of extra-terrestrial intelligence, Roy McBride travels throughout our solar system to find him and understand why his mission failed. He uncovers extraordinary secrets which challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. This also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Jamie Kennedy, John Finn, Kimberly Elise, Bobby Nish, LisaGay Hamilton, and John Ortiz. Featuring a new score by Max Richter. So incredibly excited to see this. Looks better and better the more they show us. So many jaw-dropping shots in this new trailer.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for James Gray's Ad Astra, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Gray's Ad Astra here, to see the original launch footage again.

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. Ad Astra is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Gray, director of the films Little Odessa, The Yards, We Own the Night, Two Lovers, The Immigrant, and The Lost City of Z previously. The screenplay is written by James Gray & Ethan Gross. The film was shot in late 2017, then originally set for release in early 2019 after radio silence, but was then pushed back numerous times. 20th Century Fox will now release Gray's Ad Astra in theaters starting September 20th, 2019 coming up this fall. Follow @adastramovie for more updates. How does that look?