Roaring Second Trailer for Mangold's 'Ford v. Ferrari' Racing Movie

"Ford hates guys like us, because we're different." 20th Century Fox has launched the second official trailer for Ford v. Ferrari, the latest from James Mangold (who last made the kick ass Logan in 2017). This premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals to very positive reviews aplenty, calling it a "visual and sonic spectacle". The film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and British driver Ken Miles, who are sent by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new car with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Starring Matt Damon as Shelby, Christian Bale as Miles, with Tracy Letts as Henry Ford II, plus an ensemble cast including Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, JJ Feild, Ray McKinnon, and Remo Girone as Enzo Ferrari. All the early festival buzz has been great so far, I can't wait to catch up with this one soon.

Here's the second trailer (+ another poster) for James Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari, from Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari here, to view a bit more footage.

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford v. Ferrari, the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Ford v. Ferrari is directed by American filmmaker James Mangold (follow on Twitter @mang0ld), director of the films Girl, Interrupted, Kate & Leopold, Identity, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, The Wolverine, and Logan previously The screenplay is written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller, and James Mangold. Produced by Peter Chernin, James Mangold, and Jenno Topping. 20th Century Fox will release Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari in theaters everywhere starting on November 15th coming up. Who's ready to watch this?