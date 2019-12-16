Second Trailer for Joe Kosinski's 'Top Gun: Maverick' with Tom Cruise

"Good morning aviators! This is your captain speaking. Today's exercise is dog fighting." Paramount has debuted the second official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, following the exhilarating teaser trailer from earlier this year. And wow wow wow - this looks better than ever! That cockpit footage!! Holy smokes. I'm all in! Bring on the return of Maverick. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a specialized mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. Tom Cruise plays Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, and Val Kilmer is also back; with a full cast including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. I'm seriously blown away by how awesome this looks! Might be one of the only sequels arriving in 2020 that is really, truly worthwhile. Fire up the engines.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick, from YouTube:

You can still watch the early teaser trailer for Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick here, for the first reveal again.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster". Top Gun: Maverick is directed by the visionary American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, of the movies Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, and Only the Brave previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. Based on the original characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. And executive produced by Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films will release Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick in theaters everywhere starting June 26th, 2020 next summer. For more, follow @TopGunMovie. Who's in?