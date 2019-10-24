Second Trailer for Michôd's 'The King' Featuring Timothée Chalamet

"Are you ready for what awaits us?" Netflix has launched the full-length official trailer for The King, the latest movie from Australian director David Michod (of Animal Kingdom, The Rover), following the teaser debut a few months ago. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year out-of-competition, stopping by the London and Busan Film Festivals as well. Hal, wayward prince and heir to the English throne, is crowned King Henry V after his tyrannical father dies. Now the young king must navigate palace politics, the war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life. The fierce Timothée Chalamet stars as King Henry V of England; this also features Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Joel Edgerton, Dean-Charles Chapman, Lily-Rose Depp, Sean Harris, Thomasin McKenzie, Andrew Havill, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Steven Elder. It's an entertaining, grand drama with remarkable battle scenes.

Here's the full-length official trailer for David Michod's The King, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Michod's The King here, to see the original reveal again.

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton). The King is directed by Australian filmmaker David Michôd, director of the films Animal Kingdom, The Rover, and War Machine previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Joel Edgerton and David Michod. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Netflix already released Michod's The King in select theaters on October 11th – available streaming on November 1st. Who's in?