Second Trailer for New 'Charlie's Angels' Directed by Elizabeth Banks

"We work outside the rules, in secret, together. You may not know we exist… but we are always watching." Sony has launched the second official trailer for the new Charlie's Angels movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2) - who also stars as one of the "Angels". This fresh reboot of the 2000 action comedy is based on the 1970s television series of the same name. We featured the first trailer a few months ago but it wasn't that impressive. When a young engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all. The Angels this time: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, with Elizabeth Banks. This also stars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jonathan Tucker, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, Chris Pang, Nat Faxon, plus Patrick Stewart as Bosley. This looks bad. It's all glitz & glamour and no real substance, nothing but fun.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels movie, from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Banks' Charlie's Angels movie here, to see the initial reveal.

In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. Including the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. Charlie's Angels is directed this time by American actress-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks, director of Pitch Perfect 2 previously, a segment of Movie 43, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is also written by Elizabeth Banks, from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. Sony will release Banks' Charlie's Angels in theaters everywhere starting November 15th coming up next month. Follow @CharliesAngels for more news. Anyone into this?